IDEA Public School announced 2025-2026 school year applications now open

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- IDEA Public Schools in El Paso is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year. The deadline to apply for the 2025-26 school year is February 14, 2025. A random lottery will be held on February 15, 2025, to determine which students will fill spots available at each IDEA school.

The tuition-free public-school organization says their aim is to focus on personalized learning, core subjects, critical thinking and college preparedness.

"At IDEA Public Schools we believe that every student, regardless of their background or circumstance, can go to college if given the chance,” says Frankie Gray, Executive Director of IDEA El Paso. “We know that it takes a village to prepare and support students in their educational journey and we want to ensure our students are successful in college and in life.”

The IDEA Mesa Hills College Preparatory 2025-26 school year will have their first senior class in history. Parents can submit an application here.