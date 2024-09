WIMEREUX, France (AP) — Another boat carrying several dozen people appears to be making another attempt to cross the English Channel seemingly to Britain from northern France just a day after 12 migrants died. Associated Press journalists on a beach in Wimereux on the northern French coastline on Wednesday broadcast live video of an inflatable boat carrying people seemingly migrants out to sea.

