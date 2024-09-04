Shooting at Georgia high school leads to unknown number of injuries as students flee to stadium
Associated Press
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s office says injuries have been reported after a school shooting at a high school. The school was put on lockdown Wednesday and students gathered in its football stadium. The sheriff’s office says one suspect is in custody, but didn’t immediately provide further details. Helicopter video from WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.