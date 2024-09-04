School and work are suspended in parts of southern China as Typhoon Yagi edges closer

HONG KONG (AP) — School and work in parts of southern China are on hold as Typhoon Yagi moves in. Landfall is expected Friday along the coastal area of island province Hainan. With maximum sustained windspeeds of 130 miles per hour, it has the potential to be the most powerful storm there in a decade. China’s official news agency, Xinhua, said tens of thousands of fishing boats have already returned to ports in Hainan and elsewhere to seek shelter. State broadcaster CCTV said some train services will be suspended starting Thursday evening. Hainan Meteorological Service expects Yagi to make landfall along the region from Qionghai in Hainan to Dianbai in neighboring Guangdong province on Friday.

