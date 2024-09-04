Volleyball popularity at all-time high for girls amid US Olympic success and college game’s exposure

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Girls volleyball has never been so popular. Participation has increased every year since at least 1980 — excluding the 2020-21 pandemic — and has accelerated the last decade. The number of girls high school volleyball players in 2022-23 hit 470,000, second only to outdoor track and field. Girls high school basketball has trailed volleyball in participation since 2014-15. USA Volleyball reported a record 333,000 junior girls ages 11 to 18 registered with clubs as of July. That’s a 40% increase over 10 years. Fueling the growth is the United State’s success in the Olympics and greater exposure of college volleyball.

