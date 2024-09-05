FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City’s mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents this week searched the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a person familiar with the matter. FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Phillip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, said the person, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation. Agents also searched the home of Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety. Spokespersons for the FBI and for Adams declined to comment.

