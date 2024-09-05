Southern China braces for powerful Typhoon Yagi after it sweeps by Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A powerful typhoon has swept south of Hong Kong and is moving toward a Chinese island province where it is expected to make landfall, forcing many aspects of life in the region to a halt. Trading on the stock market, bank services and schools were halted in Hong Kong. Typhoon Yagi, with maximum sustained winds of 142 miles per hour, forced more than 250 people to seek refuge at temporary government shelters and led to cancellations of more than 100 flights in the city. In the Chinese holiday island of Hainan, residents braced for the powerful storm. People built sandbag barriers outside buildings to guard against possible floods and reinforced their windows with tape.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.