A Maryland high school fight involving a weapon was ‘isolated incident,’ police say
JOPPA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a fight involving a weapon broke out at a Maryland high school but it was unclear if anyone was injured. Neither Harford County Public Schools officials nor the county sheriff’s office said what weapon was used in the altercation Friday at Joppatowne High School. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area, but described the confrontation as “an isolated incident, not an active shooter.” A student-parent reunification center was established at a nearby church. The confrontation happened just two days after a shooter whom authorities identified as a 14-year-old student shot and killed four people at a high school outside Atlanta.