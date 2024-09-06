American woman fatally shot in the West Bank, doctors say

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Two doctors told The Associated Press that an American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank. Dr. Ward Basalat said that the 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at the hospital on Friday. Witnesses and Palestinian media reported that the woman was shot by Israeli troops while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the northern West Bank. The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on the shooting. Dr. Fouad Naffa, the head of the hospital, also confirmed the death of an American citizen.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.