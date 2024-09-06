Proposed resolution asks UN to plan for UN peacekeepers to replace Kenya-led police mission in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Ecuador circulated a draft resolution asking the United Nations to begin planning for a U.N. peacekeeping operation to replace the Kenya-led mission now in the Caribbean nation helping police to quell gang violence. The proposed Security Council resolution, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, says U.N. peacekeepers are needed “in order to sustain the gains” made by the U.N.-backed multinational mission which has seen almost 400 Kenyan police deploy since June to help the Haitian National Police. The circulation of the short resolution to all 15 council members follows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Haiti.

