Trump plans New York press conference after hearing appeal arguments in sexual abuse case
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appearing in court, then holding a press conference afterward, as his lawyers argue that a $5 million verdict finding him liable of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996 should be overturned. A Manhattan jury in May found Trump responsible for sexual abuse. He denies guilt, and his legal team says the verdict should be overturned because some evidence that was allowed during the trial should have been excluded. After his stop in court, his campaign says the former president will then speak to reporters at Trump Tower. Later Friday, he’s traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina.