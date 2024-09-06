UN investigator accuses Israel of a ‘starvation campaign’ in Gaza that Netanyahu denies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. independent investigator on the right to food accused Israel of carrying out a “starvation campaign” against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel vehemently denies the allegations. The investigator claims it began two days after Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people, when Israel’s military offensive blocked all food, water, fuel and other supplies into Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said accusations of Israel limiting aid were “outrageously false.” He told reporters this week that “you can say anything — it doesn’t make it true.”

