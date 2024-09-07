A year after an earthquake struck Morocco, most reconstruction efforts have yet to be realized
Associated Press
IMI N’TALA, Morocco (AP) — A year after a deadly earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains, reconstruction efforts are slowly moving forward. Though some residents of towns hit by the quake have praised the incremental progress made and assistance they’ve been provided, many people who remain displaced from their homes are angry and in despair. Rubble remains on the streets in many of the region’s towns and villages, including places where residents have protested the pace of reconstruction.