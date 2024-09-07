Fiery motorcycle crash stops traffic on I-10 overnight

A parked police unit diverting traffic was struck in a separate incident while responding to the scene, but no injuries resulted from that crash.

Officials said they had to close the highway temporarily.

TxDot traffic cameras showed multiple first responders on scene in response.

The crash happened on I-10 and Westmoreland Dr.

Video from FitFam El Paso on social media showed the motorcycle on fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Police Department, one person suffered minor injuries in a fiery motorcycle crash on Friday night.

