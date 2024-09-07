Skip to Content
Fiery motorcycle crash stops traffic on I-10 overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Police Department, one person suffered minor injuries in a fiery motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Video from FitFam El Paso on social media showed the motorcycle on fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened on I-10 and Westmoreland Dr.

TxDot traffic cameras showed multiple first responders on scene in response.

Officials said they had to close the highway temporarily.

A parked police unit diverting traffic was struck in a separate incident while responding to the scene, but no injuries resulted from that crash.

