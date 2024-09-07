Trump heads to a deep-red part of swing-state Wisconsin to talk about the economy

MOSINEE, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is heading to Wisconsin for a rally that’s intended to focus heavily on the economy, marking his first trip to the mostly rural central part of the key battleground state. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have been talking more about their plans for the economy in the week leading up to Tuesday’s presidential debate. Wisconsin, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point, is once again expected to be tight. The latest Marquette University Law School poll conducted July 24 through Aug. 1 showed the presidential race in Wisconsin to be about even.

