Missing California woman found alive after 12 days in the wilderness

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (AP) — A California woman was found atop a river canyon this week near the Yuba River in Northern California after she disappeared from a mining camp site 12 days ago. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the 24-year-old Sacramento woman was severely dehydrated and emaciated when found. The woman disappeared in late August from a camp site in Nevada City. Law enforcement and volunteers had to “repel into and out of the canyon” while facing “treacherous” canyon area, the sheriff’s office said. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of her injuries were unknown.

