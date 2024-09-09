ABC-7 at 4: National Disability Voting Rights Week

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-REV UP Texas will bring together voters statewide to demonstrate the power of the disability vote in celebration of National Disability Voting Rights Week. REV UP Texas is a statewide coalition working to ensure and enable people with disabilities to get more involved in electoral politics.

Satellite events across Texas will connect through the El Paso event via Zoom. Individuals who cannot attend in person may register to join the Zoom event at bit.ly/Sep10PTDVZoom.

The event will take place Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 12 pm-3p at the Holiday Inn Express El Paso Downtown Conference Room, 409 E. Missouri Ave., El Paso, TX.

For additional information, please get in touch with Josue Rodriguez (915) 449-3834, josue.adapt@yahoo.com