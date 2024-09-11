Judge disqualifies Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz from running for president in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state court judges have disqualified presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz from running for president in the state. The judges said Wednesday that electors for West and De la Cruz didn’t file the proper paperwork. The decisions mean votes for West and De la Cruz won’t be counted in Georgia, even if it’s too late to remove their names from ballots. Both candidates say they will appeal. The move leaves four candidates running in Georgia. Democrats have been seeking to block candidates who could siphon votes from Vice President Kamala Harris. Republicans are pushing to keep such candidates on ballots.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.