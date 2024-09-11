Skip to Content
News

Relocation assistance underway for residents vacating Gateway Hotel in Downtown El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Earlier this week, a temporary injunction was granted to the El Paso County Attorney's office involving the Gateway Hotel, located on S. Stanton Street, one block west of the El Paso County Courthouse.

In a press release delivered late Tuesday, El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez explained that the hotel "must notify occupants to vacate" this week.

"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of families, senior citizens, veterans, and children residing at the hotel who will need to evacuate by 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2024," Sanchez said in the statement.

This morning, representatives from the following organizations will register residents interested in relocation assistance outside the hotel:

  • Welcome Center
  • World Victory
  • Rescue Mission
  • Project Vida
  • Emergence Health Network
  • Project Amistad
  • Recovery Alliance
  • Center of Hope
  • El Paso Human Services
  • Office of New Americans

ABC-7 will continue to provide updates on this story on-air and online as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content