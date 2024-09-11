Relocation assistance underway for residents vacating Gateway Hotel in Downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Earlier this week, a temporary injunction was granted to the El Paso County Attorney's office involving the Gateway Hotel, located on S. Stanton Street, one block west of the El Paso County Courthouse.
In a press release delivered late Tuesday, El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez explained that the hotel "must notify occupants to vacate" this week.
"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of families, senior citizens, veterans, and children residing at the hotel who will need to evacuate by 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2024," Sanchez said in the statement.
This morning, representatives from the following organizations will register residents interested in relocation assistance outside the hotel:
- Welcome Center
- World Victory
- Rescue Mission
- Project Vida
- Emergence Health Network
- Project Amistad
- Recovery Alliance
- Center of Hope
- El Paso Human Services
- Office of New Americans
ABC-7 will continue to provide updates on this story on-air and online as more information becomes available.