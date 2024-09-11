Relocation assistance underway for residents vacating Gateway Hotel in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Earlier this week, a temporary injunction was granted to the El Paso County Attorney's office involving the Gateway Hotel, located on S. Stanton Street, one block west of the El Paso County Courthouse.

In a press release delivered late Tuesday, El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez explained that the hotel "must notify occupants to vacate" this week.

"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of families, senior citizens, veterans, and children residing at the hotel who will need to evacuate by 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2024," Sanchez said in the statement.

This morning, representatives from the following organizations will register residents interested in relocation assistance outside the hotel:

Welcome Center

World Victory

Rescue Mission

Project Vida

Emergence Health Network

Project Amistad

Recovery Alliance

Center of Hope

El Paso Human Services

Office of New Americans

ABC-7 will continue to provide updates on this story on-air and online as more information becomes available.