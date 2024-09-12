Skip to Content
News

Average Canutillo ISD home set for tax increase

By
New
Published 6:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District has adopted a lower tax rate for fiscal year 2024, but district homes may still see an increase in their overall school tax bill.

The district adopted a tax rate of $1.1552 per $100 valuation- about half a cent lower than last year's rate of $1.1605.

The average value of a Canutillo ISD home, however, rose from $257,416 to $282,482, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District. The average household could see an increase of $281 this year in overall school tax bills.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content