Average Canutillo ISD home set for tax increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District has adopted a lower tax rate for fiscal year 2024, but district homes may still see an increase in their overall school tax bill.

The district adopted a tax rate of $1.1552 per $100 valuation- about half a cent lower than last year's rate of $1.1605.

The average value of a Canutillo ISD home, however, rose from $257,416 to $282,482, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District. The average household could see an increase of $281 this year in overall school tax bills.