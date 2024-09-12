Osaka gears up for the 2025 World Expo with memories of hosting a half-century ago

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Osaka is one of Japan’s biggest and oldest cities, known more as a bustling business hub than a tourist destination. But it’s abuzz now with plans to host the 2025 World Exposition. Nearly 5 million tickets have been sold. Organizers say the Expo is a chance for visitors from all over to focus on a shared future. Skeptics question the expense and ask whether a World Expo is still relevant. Osaka hosted the 1970 World Expo, and many older residents view it with nostalgia. Attractions included moon rocks, electric cars and early-version ethernet cables. The 1970 World Expo introduced many Japanese to Western foods like baguettes and yogurt. This upcoming show promises prototypes of flying cars and other futuristic offerings.

