The bells are back at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. They’ll ring for the post-fire reopening

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is getting its bells back, just in time for the medieval landmark’s reopening following a devastating 2019 fire. A convoy of trucks bearing the restored bells pulled into the huge worksite surrounding the monument Thursday on an island in the Seine River. They are being blessed in a special ceremony inside the cathedral. Then they will be hoisted to hang in its twin towers. They will be tested out, but they won’t ring in full until the day of the public reopening Dec. 8. The cathedral’s roof and spire collapsed in the fire but have now been replaced.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.