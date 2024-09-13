A man pleads guilty in a shooting outside then-US Rep. Zeldin’s New York home

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old gang member has pleaded guilty in a drive-by shooting that wounded two rival gang members in front of the New York home of then-U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Noah Green pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder for shooting at three men outside Zeldin’s home in Shirley on Long Island on Oct. 9, 2022. Two of the men were shot. Both survived. Zeldin was not home at the time, but his two teenage daughters were. An attorney for Green says his client is “seeking to put this matter behind him.”

