Tropical Storm Ileana heads toward Los Cabos resorts bringing heavy rains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Los Cabos area have been warning people to stay inside. Tropical Storm Ileana began pounding the Baja California peninsula with rain on Friday. Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast and was moving north-northwest. The storm was expected to pass near San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. Maximum sustained winds reached 45 mph, with rain predictions of 4 to 6 inches. Authorities issued a red alert and urged people to stay indoors. Schools were suspended, and shelters were prepared. Workers in Cabo San Lucas described constant rain and choppy waves. Some flights were canceled, and businesses remained closed.

