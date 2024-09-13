Young climate activists ask US Supreme Court to revive their lawsuit against the government

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Young climate activists in Oregon are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive their long-running lawsuit against the federal government. The Oregonian reports that the petition filed Thursday asks the high court to reverse a rejection of the lawsuit issued by a federal appeals court panel earlier this year. The petition seeks to have the ruling thrown out and the case sent back to federal court in Oregon for trial. The landmark case was filed in 2015 by 21 plaintiffs. They said they have a constitutional right to a climate that sustains life. The federal government has repeatedly challenged the suit.

