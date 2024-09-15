Trump was on the links taking a breather from the campaign. Then the Secret Service saw a rifle
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sunday was to be a day of relative rest for Donald Trump, rare this deep into a presidential campaign. Aside from sounding off on social media, golf was on his agenda. Then Secret Service spotted the muzzle of a rifle sticking out of a fence in bushes at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, and everything changed. Before the day was out, the nation was sizing up an apparent assassination attempt on the president for the second time in as many months. Sunday opened with Trump assailing Taylor Swift on social media after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and then hitting the links. But shortly before 2 p.m., the subject abruptly changed.