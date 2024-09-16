Blinken is heading back to the Middle East, this time without fanfare or a visit to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt this week on his 10th trip to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began nearly a year ago. The trip is partly aimed at refining a proposal to present to Israel and Hamas for a cease-fire deal and release of hostages. Unlike in recent mediating missions, Blinken on Tuesday is traveling without the optimistic projections from the Biden administration of an expected breakthrough in the troubled negotiations. He’s also leaving without any public plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli public leader’s fiery statements on “total victory” and some other unbudgeable demands have helped complicate earlier diplomacy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.