Islamic State claims responsibility for weekend bombing that killed 2 police officers in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the weekend bombing that killed two police officials in restive southwestern Pakistan. Analysts said Monday the latest violence is a sign of increasing coordination between Islamic militants and separatists who for years have been targeting security forces and civilians in the oil- and gas-rich Balochistan province bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The Islamic State group said in a statement on Sunday that it detonated an explosive device a day earlier targeting a Pakistani police vehicle in Kuchlak town near Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. Pakistani officials say the attack killed two officers and wounded two others on a highway.

