Bill Gates calls for more aid to go to Africa and for debt relief for burdened countries

NEW YORK (AP) — The billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates thinks the richest governments should increase their support for African countries. In recent years, a growing share of development funding has gone toward the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine and to support for refugees around the world. Gates was speaking in the context of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeeper’s report published on Tuesday. The report calculates progress for a subset of the Sustainable Development Goals that countries set in 2015. It focuses this year is on child malnutrition, which the foundation projects will be exacerbated by climate change in the coming years.

