Japan’s defense ministry says North Korea has test-fired 2 ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s military reports that North Korea had test-fired two ballistic missiles. It happened on Wednesday at a time when tensions with Washington and neighbors are escalating. The launches came days after North Korea showcased a secretive uranium enrichment facility. This was a significant show of defiance against the United States. Kim Jong Un had been calling for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program. Japan’s Defense Ministry didn’t provide details about the missiles, including their type and range. Japan’s coast guard said the missiles had likely fallen into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Analysts suggested North Korea might conduct more tests to influence the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

