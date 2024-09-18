For Tarana Burke, the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal case is one more sign of #MeToo’s lasting impact

NEW YORK (AP) — #MeToo activist Tarana Burke says that while the details of the Sean “Diddy” Combs allegations are horrific, she is heartened by the fact that such cases now come out in public due to the ongoing impact of the #MeToo cultural reckoning. Burke also notes that the original lawsuit against Combs by his ex-girlfriend was enabled by the Adult Survivors Act, a law she says was also a direct result of the #MeToo reckoning. Burke on Tuesday announced a new initiative in which her organization, ‘me too.’ International, will partner with 134 groups in 33 countries in a so-called Global Network to combat sexual violence around the world.

