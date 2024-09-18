MrBeast and Amazon sued by competitors from his $5M reality show over alleged ‘unsafe’ conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — MrBeast is accused of creating “unsafe” employment conditions and misrepresenting contestants’ odds at winning his new Amazon reality show’s $5 million grand prize. That is according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by five unnamed participants. The filing alleges that MrBeast failed to provide minimum wages, overtime pay, uninterrupted meal breaks and rest time for competitors. It also says that “limited sustenance” endangered their health and that production staff created a “toxic” work environment for women who faced “sexual harassment” throughout the contest. A spokesperson for MrBeast told The Associated Press that he had no comment.

