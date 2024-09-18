New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference starts next week in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The great outdoors of New Mexico and the job-creating and money-making opportunities it brings to the state will be celebrated in Las Cruces next week.

The 2024 New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference aims to quote, "help advance economic development strategies and opportunities connected to protected public lands."

It also seeks to highlight any economic projects connected to New Mexico's protected public lands, and take a look at the strategies that local government should take to help grow these projects further.

"A lot of people don't see New Mexico the way that we do here in the state, and the message [of the conference] is to become greater and more broader of all the outdoor recreation opportunities, all the business opportunities for that industry, and for our state and this region," says Rochelle Miller-Hernandez, executive director of Visit Las Cruces.

The conference runs from September 23rd to the 25th at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

A number of panelists will speak including local leaders and outdoor-related business owners, and tours of local hiking spots will also be hosted.

