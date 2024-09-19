At least 1000 people evacuated as flooding hits northern Italy

ROME (AP) — About a thousand residents were evacuated in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna after it was hit by torrential rains and severe flooding overnight, local media reported Thursday. Rivers flooded in three of the region’s provinces — Ravenna, Bologna and Faenza — as local mayors asked people to stay on upper floors or leave their houses. At least 800 residents in the Ravenna area and almost 200 in Bologna province spent the night in shelters, schools and sports centers as local rivers overflowed. Trains were suspended and schools closed across the affected areas, and residents have been advised to avoid travel and work from home where possible.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.