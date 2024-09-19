Former Arsenal soccer player arrested for alleged $800,000 drug smuggling from Thailand

LONDON (AP) — A soccer player who once appeared for Arsenal in the Champions League has been charged in connection with trying to smuggle cannabis worth $800,000 through a British airport. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas currently plays for Scottish second-tier team Greenock Morton. The Press Association agency reported he was arrested at his home near Glasgow. The National Crime Agency said Emmanuel-Thomas was taken to the northern English city of Carlisle for questioning. The drugs were detected Sept. 2 at Stansted airport near London on a flight from Bangkok. The 33-year-old forward started his career with Arsenal and faced Shakhtar Donetsk in a 2010 Champions League game.

