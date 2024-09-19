Malaysian police detain CEO and other leaders of Islamic group as probe into child sex abuse widens

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police on Thursday detained the CEO and other top leaders of an Islamic business group that is under investigation after hundreds of children believed to be sexually abused were rescued this month from welfare homes linked to the group. The national police chief said 12 men and seven women were detained following a police raid on a condominium in Kuala Lumpur. They ranged in age from 25 to 65. Nasiruddin Mohamad Ali, CEO of Global Ikhwan Services and Business, and several members of GISB’s advisory board were among those detained. The arrests came after police rescued 402 children from 20 welfare homes linked to GISB on Sept. 11.

