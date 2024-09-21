El Paso Zoo hosts Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta and World Rhino Day Celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens hosts the 20th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this weekend.

Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Chihuahuan Desert Education Coalition and Parque Central in Juarez partnered with the zoo for the event, which takes place Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

Attendees can learn from professionals across the region about innovative efforts to restore and preserve the desert.

Saturday features zoo presentations, while on Sunday, visitors can reserve a guided hike at the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta Hike.

Sunday is also World Rhino Day, and the Zoo’s Greater One-Horned

Rhino, Taj will be there for the celebration.

World Rhino Day raises awareness for all five species of rhinos and efforts to protect them.

Schedules for both days are available on the Chihuahua Desert Education Coalition website. More information about El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is available at www.ElPasoZoo.org.