Alaska Airlines grounds flights at Seattle briefly due to tech outage

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it halted its flights in Seattle briefly on Sunday night due to a technology problem that was resolved by about 10 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. In comments to customers from its account on X, the airline apologized for delays but later reported that the problem had been resolved. The carrier requested a ground stop, which is used to manage traffic at an airport. The exact cause of the problem was unclear, but customers had complained that the airline’s app was not working. Comments posted on the carrier’s X account initially said many systems were not working. Travelers reported delays of flights in several west coast cities.

