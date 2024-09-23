GoFundMe set up for Jefferson High School student injured by vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the students injured by a vehicle outside of Jefferson High School on Wednesday, September 18.

Berenice Reyes told ABC-7 that her niece, 17-year-old Donnalie Silva, is still in critical condition after she was taken to the hospital following the incident.

“We are expecting a miracle and we're moving by faith, you know, thinking positive and trusting God,” said Reyes.

Reyes told ABC-7 they still don't know how the incident happened but do know that Silva ended up trapped under the vehicle.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Independent School District and El Paso Police for an update on the investigation and were told there were no updates.