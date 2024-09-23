Hundreds sue over alleged sexual abuse in Illinois youth detention centers

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 200 men and women allege they were sexually abused as children while in custody at youth detention centers in Illinois. Three new lawsuits have been filed in Illinois. They’re the latest complaints filed by attorneys who say the problem of sexual abuse of children by staff is systemic in Illinois facilities. Overall, 667 people have alleged sexual abuse at youth facilities in lawsuits filed since May. The lawsuits detail incidents of abuse from 1996 to 2021, including rape, forced oral sex, beatings and groping of children by corrections officers, nurses, kitchen staff, chaplains and others.

