The cost of Germany’s popular transport ticket will rise significantly

BERLIN (AP) — The cost of a popular ticket that allows people to use all local and regional trains, buses and subway systems across Germany is set to increase by about 18% next year. Transport ministers from Germany’s 16 states agreed Monday that the price of the Germany Ticket, which has cost 49 euros per month since it became available in May 2023, should rise to 58 euros at the beginning of 2025. One of the ministers said the decision will “put the financing on a more solid footing.” The Germany Ticket was intended to encourage people to ditch their cars in favor of more environmentally friendly forms of transportation.

