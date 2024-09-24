4 soldiers killed and 9 injured in an unspecified accident, United Arab Emirates says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates say four soldiers were killed and nine others injured in an accident. The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency carried a military statement Wednesday that offered no other immediate details. It said that what happened Tuesday night was “an accident … while they were carrying out their duty in the country.” The Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has one of the strongest militaries of the Gulf Arab nations.

