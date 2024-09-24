FBI: Son of suspect in Trump assassination attempt arrested on child sexual abuse images charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of the man suspected in the assassination attempt in Florida of former President Donald Trump has been arrested on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images. An FBI official says in court papers that Oran Routh was arrested this week after authorities searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation.” Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and found hundreds of files of child sexual abuse, according the court papers. He is charged with possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

