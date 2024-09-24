Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio, files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of a national nonprofit representing Haitians has filed criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and running mate, JD Vance, over chaos and threats experienced in Springfield, Ohio, after they spread false claims about legal immigrants. Their lawyer says the Haitian Bridge Alliance filed the charges under a private-citizen statute because local prosecutors haven’t acted. The group seeks arrest warrants against Trump and Vance. They are charged with disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing and complicity. A campaign spokesperson says Trump and Vance are “rightfully highlighting” the failures of the Biden administration’s immigration system.

