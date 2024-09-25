NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says all-out war is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, but he’s hopeful an off-ramp can be found to prevent further bloodshed. Biden spoke during an interview on ABC’s “The View.” His comments come after days of back and forth between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon that have killed hundreds and rekindled fears of a broader war in the Middle East. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also been urging both Israel and Hezbollah to step back from their current intensifying conflict, saying that all-out war would be disastrous for the region and its people.

