Federal lawsuit challenging mask ban in suburban New York county dismissed

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A judge dismissed a federal lawsuit challenging a suburban New York ban on wearing masks in public except for health and religious reasons. The class action lawsuit was filed last month by Disability Rights New York on behalf of two individuals with disabilities against Nassau County’s Mask Transparency Act. The lawsuit claims the ban is unconstitutional and discriminates against people with disabilities. But U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs failed to show they have legal standing to sue since the law has exemptions for people who wear masks for health reasons.

