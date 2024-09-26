Hoda Kotb says she is leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show early next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Hoda Kotb, a fixture at NBC for more than two decades, says she will leave her morning perch on the “Today” early next year, telling staffers “it’s time.” In a memo to her team, Kotb says her 60th birthday this summer helped trigger the departure, saying “now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.” Kotb has co-anchored “Today” with Savannah Guthrie since 2018, filling in after Matt Lauer left amid sexual harassment allegations. She first joined NBC News as a correspondent for “Dateline” in 1998, and later joined “Today” in 2007.

