Parents will have to set aside some earnings for child influencers under new California laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parents and guardians who profit from social media posts featuring their children will soon be required to set aside some earnings for the starlets. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed two measures to expand state laws protecting child performers from financial abuse. The laws entitle child influencers to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video. Children employed as content creators on platforms like YouTube will also have at least 15% of their earnings deposited in a trust for when they turn 18. The new California regulations mirror legislation in Illinois that took effect in July.

