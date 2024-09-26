UFC reaches $375 million settlement on one class-action lawsuit, another one remains pending

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants. It agreed to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge. Judge Richard Boulware in July dismissed a $335 million settlement with two antitrust lawsuits. That included one brought by Cung Le. The new agreement by UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings is with Le. He filed his lawsuit in 2014. The court still must approve the terms. The UFC still has not reached an agreement with Kajan Johnson.

