California man faces federal charge in courthouse bomb explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a California man in a courthouse bomb attack that injured five people. Nathaniel McGuire has been charged with maliciously damaging a building with an explosive. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says the 20-year-old is expected to appear Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. It was not immediately known whether McGuire had an attorney. The charge came a day after McGuire was arrested at a courthouse in the city of Santa Maria. He was about to be arraigned on a gun charge when an explosion damaged the building and injured five people.

